Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.05

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.02, with a volume of 1534421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$693.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.11.

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$54.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0083 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,278,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,960,075. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 187,900 shares of company stock valued at $300,857 and have sold 518,000 shares valued at $789,140.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

