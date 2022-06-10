Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.90

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.90 and last traded at C$4.82, with a volume of 392137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares raised Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.60.

Trican Well Service ( TSE:TCW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$218.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.2379874 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

