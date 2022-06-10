AEX Gold (LON:AEXG) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.00

AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 45.40 ($0.57), with a volume of 195429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.56).
The company has a current ratio of 19.90, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.16 million and a PE ratio of -4.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.38.
