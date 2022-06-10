Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.29

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.29 and last traded at C$22.86, with a volume of 1592225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC increased their target price on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.05.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.40. The firm has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$650.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2.4199998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.56%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

