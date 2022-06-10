Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.90

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47.90 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.58), with a volume of 7767690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.52).

The stock has a market cap of £134.22 million and a P/E ratio of -32.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.07.

Get Nanoco Group alerts:

About Nanoco Group (LON:NANO)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color films; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.