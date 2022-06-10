OKYO Pharma (LON:OKYO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.52

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.68 ($0.03), with a volume of 89835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 8.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.18. The firm has a market cap of £38.91 million and a PE ratio of -6.00.

Get OKYO Pharma alerts:

In other news, insider Willy Jules Simon acquired 55,991 shares of OKYO Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £1,679.73 ($2,104.92). Also, insider Gabriele Cerrone bought 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £348,000 ($436,090.23).

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. It is developing OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease; and OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OKYO Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OKYO Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.