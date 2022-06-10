Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Trading Up 8.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) shot up 8.4% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.24. 15,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,748,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Specifically, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 57,105 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $169,030.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,889,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,512,461.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,291.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 546,605 shares of company stock worth $1,509,501 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NRDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $505.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nerdy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter valued at about $696,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

