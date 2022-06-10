Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Up 13.1%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 13.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 70,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Waterdrop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.04.

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.76 million during the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative net margin of 49.04% and a negative return on equity of 68.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Waterdrop by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

