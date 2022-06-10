Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Price Down 4.2% Following Insider Selling

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $24.51 and last traded at $24.59. 3,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 233,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

Specifically, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

DGII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digi International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Digi International by 131.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Digi International by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Digi International by 67.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Digi International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

