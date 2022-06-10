PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Trading 8.8% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) traded up 8.8% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. 9,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 600,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Specifically, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $60,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 151,100 shares of company stock worth $786,161 over the last ninety days.

MYPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $762.22 million, a PE ratio of -31.74 and a beta of -1.58.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 14.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

