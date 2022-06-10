Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 707 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Stringer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,231,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,270,000 after purchasing an additional 38,275 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 124,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 230,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $65.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.06 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

