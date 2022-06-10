Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,364 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Twitter were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $448,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,339 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1,153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $144,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $39.53 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Twitter news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $18,262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,100,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,829,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,060,862.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,231 shares of company stock valued at $21,200,076. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Twitter from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.37.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

