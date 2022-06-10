Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 143 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 149.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 232,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 139,384 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 96.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TT opened at $134.29 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $128.13 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.20.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

