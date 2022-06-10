iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Position Lowered by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,222,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,928 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 855,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $73.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91.

