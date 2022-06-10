Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 5,761 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Infosys were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Infosys by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Infosys by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFY. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of INFY opened at $18.88 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.177 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Infosys Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.