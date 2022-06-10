Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 547 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,533 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.04. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

