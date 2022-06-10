Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.