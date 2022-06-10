Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.42 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $258.79 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.50. The company has a market capitalization of $92.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.29.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

