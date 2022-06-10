Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,422 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.93. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.