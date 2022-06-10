Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 5,279 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

