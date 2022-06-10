Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 389,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FUMB stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.