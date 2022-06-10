Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AB opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.40. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,139.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

