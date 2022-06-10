T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.27.

TROW stock opened at $121.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.22. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.65 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

