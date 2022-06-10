Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 621 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $253.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.36. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 64.54%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.27.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

