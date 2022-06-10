Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.24% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

