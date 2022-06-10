Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.49 Million Holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 94,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NUMV opened at $33.20 on Friday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70.

