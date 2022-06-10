Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 4,741 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

