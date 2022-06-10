PDT Partners LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ThredUp by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ThredUp by 928.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 18,255 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $73,567.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Sobers sold 6,602 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $26,606.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,658 shares in the company, valued at $87,281.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,323 shares of company stock worth $250,852. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDUP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of -0.16. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

