Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 121.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $98,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,382 shares of company stock valued at $4,710,382 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

NYSE GL opened at $95.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

