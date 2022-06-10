Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 259,142 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $342,566.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 4,717 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $103,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,225 shares of company stock worth $1,610,649 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.