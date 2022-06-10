Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 108,525 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,525 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IONS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,918,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 35,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 489,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock worth $302,085. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on IONS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.78.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -174.64 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

