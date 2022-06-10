Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASAN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $47,075.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $122,926.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

