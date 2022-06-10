Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pepper bought 175,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 in the last ninety days. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BRZE opened at $34.54 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $98.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $70.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on Braze to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

