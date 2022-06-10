Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 51,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTLO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. Portillo’s’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,204,655.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,773. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $852,127.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

