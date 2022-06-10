Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,715 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.36% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6,870.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 36,207 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 20,717 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HVT opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $51.58.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $238.95 million for the quarter. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HVT. StockNews.com began coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

