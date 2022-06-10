Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.98 Million in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 24.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $60,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $47,404.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,848 shares of company stock valued at $146,409 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BWS Financial cut their price target on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

NETGEAR stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $41.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.45 million, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.79.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

