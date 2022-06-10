Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 86,358 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Textron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Textron by 12.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Textron by 3.1% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Textron by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

TXT opened at $66.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.98. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.65. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.33%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

