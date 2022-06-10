1,004 Shares in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,808 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,209,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,909,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 395,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,049,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JELD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.
NYSE JELD opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JELD-WEN Profile (Get Rating)
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JELD-WEN (JELD)
