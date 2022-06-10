60 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 60 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Chemed by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Chemed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chemed by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Chemed by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHE opened at $469.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $495.93 and its 200-day moving average is $490.23. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.30. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $530.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.79, for a total transaction of $1,460,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,332,485.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,185 shares in the company, valued at $64,348,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,837 shares of company stock worth $5,393,131. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

