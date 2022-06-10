1,736 Shares in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Funko by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Funko by 425.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Funko by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Funko alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 225,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $4,477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,808 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $29,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,676.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 616,150 shares of company stock worth $11,530,923 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $21.90 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FNKO. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.