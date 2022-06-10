Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,501,000 after buying an additional 510,922 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,893,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,871,000 after buying an additional 110,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 100,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

