Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $34,000 in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 1,647.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.
B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.
In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
