Reviewing UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) and Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and UpHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -60.31% -49.10% -40.27% UpHealth -234.49% -20.93% -13.49%

49.5% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of UpHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of UpHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Talkspace has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talkspace and UpHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $113.67 million 2.28 -$62.74 million ($1.41) -1.18 UpHealth $123.79 million 0.77 -$340.90 million ($2.55) -0.26

Talkspace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UpHealth. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UpHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Talkspace and UpHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 4 2 0 2.33 UpHealth 0 1 4 0 2.80

Talkspace currently has a consensus target price of $4.73, suggesting a potential upside of 183.43%. UpHealth has a consensus target price of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1,160.35%. Given UpHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UpHealth is more favorable than Talkspace.

Summary

UpHealth beats Talkspace on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talkspace (Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About UpHealth (Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding pharmacy licensed that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients; and Telehealth solutions. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

