Credit Suisse AG Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,702 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 100,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Monica L. Sparks purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.42. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.17.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $329.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.21 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

