Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of APA by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1,385.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 116.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. MKM Partners raised their target price on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

