Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 150.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMG opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.19. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.39.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.64 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045 in the last 90 days. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

