Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,732 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

