Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 59,605 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.5% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Apple were worth $316,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $125.94 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.12.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

