Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 261 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $183.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.41. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.93 and a one year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

