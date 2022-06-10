The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hershey were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $99,744,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 583.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,707,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,385 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 287,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,526,000 after purchasing an additional 203,730 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 282,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,705,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $36,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,143.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,503 shares of company stock worth $3,602,455. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $209.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.11. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

